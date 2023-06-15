A recent update to Call of Duty: Warzone introduces a few changes with Season 4, and they’ve caused quite a rift among fans. The changes this update brings increase player health, remove AI, and make Strongholds available to everyone sooner, but no one can agree if these are improvements or game-breaking alterations.

Many Call of Duty: Warzone fans have had their worlds turned upside down by these three impactful changes. While there’s a consensus among both sides that they fundamentally change the core experience, it remains to be seen if they make playing the game better or worse.

Call of Duty: Warzone Players Can’t Decide if More Health is a Good or Bad Thing

A user posted the three major changes that season 4 brings to Call of Duty: Warzone in the game’s Subreddit this week. It’s been met with a mix of responses, with players arguing both for and against each change with very reasonable explanations for their points. Though, neither party can seem to agree on the overall impact on the game.

The biggest change Warzone 2 Season 4 makes is upping player health from 100 to 150. Many players welcome the additional health, “extra 50 doesn’t seem like much, but it’s definitely gonna get rid of instant deaths, gives that extra second to get into cover, and be able to disengage and reposition easier.” The skill level of most players is so high that newcomers often die as soon as they land on the map, but the added health will give them more breathing room. Of course, the opposing side of this argument is that new players just need to learn and get better, which comes with time.

Most fans agree that removing AI is a positive thing, not least because it could make servers more stable, “Personally hoping that the AI were responsible for a lot of the server issues.” However, some players enjoy having the variety offered by AI enemies, and their removal will make Warzone even more fiercely competitive.

Finally, Strongholds will now be open to players from the start of each match. These are areas of the map filled with better weapons than players are likely to find elsewhere on the map or on their enemies after killing them. Interestingly, players believe this change will make Strongholds akin to Vaults in the original Warzone, “Yea, they’re gonna be like the Vaults on WZ1 where if you knew the code you could get armed to the teeth, but you were usually fighting 2-3 teams to claim them.” This could cause bigger firefights at the start of a match that causes several teams to fall apart, leaving one victor to claim the spoils and go on to try to win, but that’s a big departure from how this mechanic has worked to date.