Call of Duty Warzone teases 200-player modes

An in-game message delivered by developers Infinity Ward and Raven Software looks to be teasing the incoming arrival of 200-player modes in Call of Duty Warzone.

The free-to-play battle royale game is currently at a 150-player count, but that could change rather soon or even before the end of the just begun Season 4.

Call of Duty Warzone prompted a message over the weekend to inform about the upcoming updates in terms of modes and playlists.

One of the slides included in the message features a mock-up of the game’s menu, where you can clearly see 200-player versions of modes Battle Royale and Plunder.

Considering they’re attached on top of the already announced Juggernaut mode, it seems it’s a legit tease of things to come on Warzone.

Looks like developers are teasing Call of Duty Warzone’s important changes right inside the game before even making proper announcements.

However, this isn’t the first time we hear about Infinity Ward and Raven Software willing to add more players to the Warzone matches.

In March, when the F2P title was announced, the team mentioned it had 200-player sessions already running internally.

Eventually, developers opted for a 150-player count to keep the game stable and smooth, with the promise they would be looking into adding more players in the future.

It seems that promise might be delivered quite soon, possibly even in Season 4 as Juggernaut is said to be coming in weeks, and it’s shown in those slides together with BR 200 and Plunder 200.