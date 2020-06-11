Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 4 update patch notes

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 update is now available and comes with many changes and new items players should be aware of before starting their game session.

The patch weighs in at 32.5GB on PS4, 44.3GB on Xbox One, 45GB for Modern Warfare and Warzone players on PC, and 39.6GB for Warzone players on PC.

The update had been recently delayed due to the protests over George Floyd’s death, and both Modern Warfare and Warzone had added a dedicated screen before matches to share their support to the Black Lives Matter cause.

That said, the download is reported to be suspiciously bigger than expected on Xbox One, and Activision is investigating why this is happening.

The biggest introduction with Season 4 are the new Modern Warfare maps, Trench, Scrapyard, and Barakett Promenade.

Warzone is also getting in-game events that can happen throughout a session without any previous notice, and that should strongly impact the gameplay.

Many more tweaks have been deployed through the patch, including weapons and special operations, and you can see the full patch notes below.

GENERAL FIXES

Fix for some players not receiving their Season 3 emblem

Fixes to help reduce players encountering Error Code 13-71. If you still experience this after today’s update, please reach out to Activision Customer Support

Fix for a bug where the Ghost Perk was not hiding players from the Heartbeat Sensor when viewing the Killcam

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to activate a Nuke after getting the appropriate number of kills

Fix for a bug where the 4th Operator Mission for Talon, “Complete 2 Warzone Plunder Matches” was not tracking as intended

Fix for an issue where some players could find long wait times when attempting to load into Ground War matches

Fix for a bug where neutral Hardpoints were appearing yellow instead of grey

Various exploit fixes across multiple maps

Fix for the Officer Challenge, “Get 20 kill while crouched” not tracking properly for some players

Fixed a bug where the white health regen was triggering on downing other players even if Quick Fix wasn’t equipped

Fix for an exploit where players could sometimes call in duplicate UAVs

Added new weapon perks to the Specialist Bonus (the bonus earned after getting 8 kills while specialist is active): Frangible-Disabling, Frangible-Wounding, Mo’Money, Recon, Heavy Hitter, FMJ, Presence of Mind

Fixed a bug where players were unable to perform executions when on some elevated surfaces

Fixes to help prevent an issue where players were able to move before the match countdown timer completed

Fixes to help prevent against black graphical corruption issues some players were seeing

Fix for the “For the Cause” grip tape not appearing properly on the base M4

Improved stability fixes for PC

Fixes to help prevent issues with voice chat

WEAPONS

Lowered ammo count for reload warning on belt fed LMG

Fixed bug with HDR and Sleight of Hand where reloading would not give ammo to the player

WARZONE

Loot Update: New weapons and updated Blueprints! Be on the lookout for the Fennec, CR-56 Amax, Renetti, and more!

Fixed a bug where the Recon Contract could spawn inside an Ammo Supply cache, making it unusable

After completing the Contraband Mission and calling in the extract helicopter, players could shoot the helicopter without receiving hitmarkers and the helicopter would remain on screen indefinitely

Fixed a bug where players were able to drop their weapon in the Gulag

Fix for an exploit where players were able to duplicate Self Revive kits

SPECIAL OPERATIONS

Fix for a bug where a player was stuck in 3rd person gameplay

Daily Challenges are now displayed alongside Multiplayer and Warzone challenges

Fixed an issue where unlocking an Operator skin in Co-Op would not unlock the base skin for that Operator as well

Fixed a bug where the game would not end correctly if the last player alive used Team Revive immediately before dying

SPECIAL OPERATIONS: SURVIVAL

Fix for being able to duplicate the Juggernaut Suit Munition minigun

Fix for rare instances of waves not ending properly

Fixed an exploit on St. Petrograd where players could fully hide from soldiers behind a bar

Contraband System

Contraband is a new, rare contract with a permanent Blueprint Reward. Contraband contracts have a chance to spawn after a previous contract is completed. If you see the Contraband briefcase, hurry up and collect it. Once you have it, take it to the designated Helicopter Extraction location to call in the helicopter. The player carrying the briefcase must deposit it into the helicopter drop-bag to complete the mission. If you kill a player carrying this briefcase you can steal it complete the contract for your team. Be on the lookout for them on your Tac Map!

Playlist Update

Modern Warfare

Barakett Promenade has been added to Ground War!

Trench Mosh Pit (2v2)!

Scrapyard 24/7!

Blueprint Gunfight!

Warzone

Quads

Trios

Duos

Solos

Blood Money

Warzone Rumble!

Warzone Rumble is a brand-new mode in Warzone. Two teams of 50 players parachute and battle it out in various areas around Verdansk. This mode is high action with custom loadouts, vehicles, and quick respawns.

Modified Special Operations:

Just Reward – Veteran

Just Reward – Regular

Weapon Mastery Challenges

Once you’ve unlocked Gold for a weapon, Mastery Challenges become available. There’s 8 Challenges per weapon, each granting their own rewards, with 4 Playercards and 4 Emblems up for grabs. You’ll need to make your way through 2 Kill Challenges, 2 Headshot Challenges, and 4 additional Challenges that must be done in order (Gold, Platinum, Damascus, Obsidian). Completing all challenges for 51 weapons unlocks a badass special Sticker and Playercard!