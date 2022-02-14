Capcom countdown possibly teasing Street Fighter related announcement for next week

Capcom has launched a countdown timer on its website, which teases an unspecified announcement this coming Sunday, February 21, 1 AM ET. While the website, neither visually nor the code, doesn’t hint at the exact announcement, a bit of research suggests it might be Street Fighter related.

Capcom is hosting its Street Fighter Pro Tour Season Final event, which is set to take place from February 18 through February 20. The event is set to bring 31 of the best Street Fighter players in the world together for three days of exhibition matches following Street Fighter V’s sixth anniversary. If the countdown is connected, it might conclude with a look at the future of Street Fighter or a kickoff to the franchise’s anniversary.

Earlier this year, the Capcom fighting game franchise confirmed that it would be celebrating its 35th anniversary this year and said, “Please look forward to the future development of the Street Fighter series.” That doesn’t necessarily mean Street Fighter VI will be announced, but in the past, the publisher has celebrated anniversaries with the announcement of a new game.

Five years ago, during Street Fighter’s 30th anniversary, Capcom announced Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, a year after the launch of the vanilla version of the game. After five seasons of Street Fighter V, the game introduced its last DLC character, Luke, this past November, which the developer teased was a “major part of the next Street Fighter project.”

Capcom hasn’t officially confirmed Street Fighter VI’s development. The game has been previously leaked before in a leaked release schedule. While there is evidence pointing towards Street Fighter, the countdown timer could also be a swerve and be a reveal for the unannounced Resident Evil 4 remake, an official look at Resident Evil Village’s DLC, Pragmata, Monster Hunter, or whatever else.