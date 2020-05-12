Capcom is launching “multiple major titles” by March 2021

Capcom has revealed that, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, it will “aim to release multiple major titles” by March 2021.

The Japanese developer and publisher has used consumers with releases early in the year, which have included Resident Evil 2 in 2019 and Resident Evil 3 in 2020. It is set to do the same in 2021, as disclosed in an official document wrapping up the previous FY.

Resident Evil 3 has managed to ship 2.5 million units across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, having released only in early April.

These “major titles” are expected to perform very strongly, as Capcom is anticipating a record 28 million unit sales in the fiscal year ending March 2021.

That window is set to perform even better than the fiscal years ended in March 2018 (Monster Hunter World and Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite, 24.4 million), March 2019 (Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5, 25.3 million) and March 2020 (Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, 25.5 million).

This sure gives some perspective about which games players could expect to receive by the end of March 2021, some of those have already been featured in rumors.

According to an insider, there would be at least three big titles on their way from Capcom over the next fiscal year.

The latest rumor involves a remake of Resident Evil 4, which is reported to have been in development for several years at Two-M, Inc. – the newly founded label that helped in work on Resident Evil 3.

A Resident Evil 8 is also said to be currently in development, but it would be slated for the beginning of 2021 at the earliest, aiming for a cross-gen release.