Castlevania, Super Smash Bros. composer Yuzo Koshiro is working on the Mina the Hollower soundtrack

Even if you don’t recognize Yuzo Koshiro by his name, you’ve definitely heard his music. The legendary composer has worked on the likes of Castlevania, Etrian Odyssey, The Revenge of Shinobi, Shenmue, Streets of Rage, and Super Smash Bros. — and that’s just what’s named in the video description.

The video in question is an announcement from Yacht Club Games. Best known for creating the Shovel Knight franchise, Yacht Club’s next project is Mina the Hollower. The Game Boy Color-inspired adventure already has big Nintendo vibes, so it only makes sense that a composer associated with several Nintendo classics would make a contribution. As Koshiro states in the short video, he’s working alongside the main composer and is not solely handling the music, but it’s still exciting to know he’ll have a hand in how it sounds.

Koshiro also congratulates Yacht Club on its Kickstarter success. Mina the Hollower was fully funded just eight hours after being announced, and as of the time of this writing, it’s currently sitting at just over a massive $1 million with two days to go. [Full disclosure: the writer of this article contributed to that crowdfunding campaign.]

Now the question is, when is the game’s release date? The Kickstarter lists December 2023 as a release window, but the final month of the year is often used as a placeholder. While we don’t know exactly when the team is targeting, we do know that it hopes to have the game in fans’ hands by Halloween of next year.