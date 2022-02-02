Shovel Knight developer announces Mina the Hollower, gets full Kickstarter funding in just 8 hours

Shovel Knight studio Yacht Club Games is all about 8-bit throwbacks, and its next project is taking cues from the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Castlevania, and even Bloodborne. It’s no wonder folks are excited about it — they’ve certainly put their money down for it.

Mina the Hollower was revealed during a G4 livestream, and the full trailer dropped alongside the first look at gameplay. Yacht Club also announced that the game would be going the Kickstarter route, and it didn’t take long for the initial crowdfunding goal to be met. Mina the Hollower’s Kickstarter hit its $311,503 goal in just 8 hours, with about 5,000 backers. Full disclosure: the writer of this article is one of them.

In terms of what you can expect from Mina, Yacht Club promises a “pixel-perfect world” for the Hollower to burrow through as she collects weapons, sidearms, and trinkets to save her cursed island. Don’t let the cutesy retro style fool you either — Yacht Club also mentions “challenging battles” and “interconnected levels” on its Steam page.

That Steam page means Mina the Hollower is headed to PC, but it’s also planned for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Just note that “platforms are not final and are subject to change,” according to the Kickstarter page. That’s fair since the game doesn’t have a firm release date yet, either. The estimated delivery date for the project is listed as December 2023. The final month is often used as a placeholder to mean that developers aim to get the game out some time that year.

The Kickstarter, while fully funded, will run through March 3. No stretch goals are currently listed on the page, although they will likely be met should they be added during the campaign.