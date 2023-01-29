Cat Mario faces off against Donkey Kong in new Super Mario Bros. Movie ad

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is having a bit of feline fun this weekend by showing players new footage from the movie. Fans have been cautiously optimistic that Illumination can pull off a good Mario adaptation. Admittedly, the bar is pretty low when pitted against the original live-action early 90s attempt. The upcoming film’s official Twitter uploaded some new footage recently, giving fans their first look at Cat Mario as he faces off against Donkey Kong.

In the footage, Mario tries to go toe-to-toe with the popular primate, but quickly finds himself outmatched by brute strength. As the fight progresses, our favorite plumber tries a new tactic and jumps to punch the iconic mystery box to activate his cat form. Cat Mario may look cute, but it’s actually one of his most useful forms that debuted in Super Mario 3D World. This costume gives Mario the ability to climb and cling to walls briefly while also clawing enemies.

Donkey Kong doesn’t seem to get how good the cat suit is, however, as he has a laughing fit and mocks Mario for getting such a cute attire before trying to pummel him again. Princess Peach and Toad look on while worried from what looks to be Cranky Kong’s throne.

Related: All characters featured in the Super Mario Bros. movie

Savvy fans will recognize Donkey Kong’s voice as belonging to actor Seth Rogen. This is one of the first times we get to hear the ape speak in a trailer. Chris Pratt’s only new dialogue comes in the form of a slow menacing meow directed at Kong. The jury is still out on whether the actor’s voice will please fans, and there has been a lot of discussion around it since the initial casting.

The Super Marios Bros. Movie releases in theaters on April 7. From what we have seen so far, it actually looks like a promising adaptation that will play into the spirit of the franchise while adding the slapstick comedy Illumination is known for, and it has many talented voice actors to prove it.