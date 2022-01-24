Century: Age of Ashes celebrates 1 million players with a new trailer

Developer Playwing has released a new trailer for the dragon dogfighting game Century: Age of Ashes to celebrate the more than 1 million players that now flood the servers each day. Since its launch, the free-to-play title has gone from strength to strength and shows no signs of slowing down.

The new accolades trailer for Century: Age of Ashes showcases a few of the accolades that various sites have given in their reviews. The game certainly seems to have been a hit with many people, mainly thanks to the combination of the fantasy of dogfighting with dragons and the free price point.

In Century: Age of Ashes, players battle each other on the dragon mounts across various game modes, including a version of capture the flag, team deathmatch, and the unique gold rush mode. Recently, the game was updated with a new chaos game mode, a free-for-all battle for supremacy that is now the most played mode in the game.

Playwing added a Christmas event to Century: Age of Ashes late last year, drawing in many more fans with a new game mode and time-limited rewards. The developer will be adding more throughout 2022, giving players a reason to continue to return to the game each week.