Chrono Cross is getting a vinyl soundtrack after its Nintendo Switch release, includes new music

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch in April, but that’s not the only piece of media that fans can dig into soon. Square Enix will also be releasing a vinyl soundtrack to accompany the cult-classic RPG this summer.

As detailed on the official website, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Vinyl features “newly composed and arranged music.” The record includes eight tracks across its A and B sides. The former includes four tracks by the game’s original composer Yasunori Mitsuda, which feature some new instrumentation. The latter includes four original tracks from Nordic folk band Dreamer’s Circus — new music that should fit in nicely with Chrono Cross’ vibes.

The vinyl record will be available on June 22, just over two months after the game’s release. It’s currently only featured on Square Enix’s Japanese site at a price of ¥4,180, which equates to about $34 USD or £26. As of now, there are no details about shipping or ordering outside of Japan.

Still, anyone can get in on Chrono Cross when it comes to the eShop next month. Its Nintendo Switch release date is Thursday, April 7. This special edition includes The Radical Dreamers, a chapter that bridges the gap between Chrono Trigger and Chrono Cross that never released outside of Japan until now.