Composer Alex Moukala to be a summon in Yakuza spinoff Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Famed composer/YouTuber Alex Moukala has revealed that he will be in Like a Dragon Inshin, the previously Japan-exclusive Yakuza game that is being rereleased worldwide. Moukala will be in the game via the Trooper Card mechanic, cards that give the player character special attacks and buffs that feature popular characters from the Yakuza franchise or real-life celebrity cameos.

The reveal came via Moukala’s Twitter account, where he announced his arrival and that the developers decided to “bring the funk” with his addition.

Secret's out, I'm a character in Like A Dragon: Ishin!@RGGStudio decided to bring the funk and feature me in a Trooper Card in the game.

Call on me and we'll blast enemies away with the power of music!



The Trooper Cards Free DLC will be available from February 21st#Sponsored pic.twitter.com/KixAJCsweO — Alex Moukala (@alex_moukala) February 3, 2023

Moukala has gained notoriety on the internet via his YouTube and Twitter presence, where he lays down funk-filled renditions of video game soundtracks, his reactions to pop culture OSTs, and his popular video series. One series he is known for is where he mixes different video games/genres to sound like each other. One stop to his channel shows that he loves JRPGs such as Final Fantasy, Dark Souls, and Persona. Moukala’s taste seems to be inspired by funk, jazz, hop-hop, and various famous Japanese composers such as legendary Final Fantasy composer Nobuo Uematsu.

The Trooper Card mechanic he has lent his talent to will also feature other celebrities such as AEW’s Kenny Omega, a popular Canadian wrestler, as well as Rahul Kohli, a talented actor from iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass.

Like a Dragoon: Ishin! is a remake of the Japanese exclusive PS3, and PS4 game, Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin!, a spinoff of the then-titled Yakuza series. It was first released in 2014 but never got as release in the West. Unlike other titles in the series, which take place in the modern day, Ishin! takes place in the 19th century in the samurai era of Japan. The game features a combat system similar to other mainline Like a Dragon games and will feature old and new characters/actors from the franchise. The remake releases on February 21 for PS4, PS5, PC, and Xbox One & S/X.