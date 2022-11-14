Cross platform matchmaking will glide into NHL 23 in phases through November

When EA Sports released first information regarding NHL 23 this past summer, a key selling point was the addition of cross platform matchmaking. However, the NHL team stated during the pre-release promotion of the game that this feature would not be available at launch. Instead, it would be added as part of a post-launch update in November. Now that November is here, we have a release window for when Xbox and PlayStation NHL owners can take each other on, on the same sheet of ice.

The patch that will add this feature into NHL will come this week. The addition of cross platform matchmaking in NHL 23 will be rolled out in four separate phases. The first phase, beginning on November 17, will see the incorporation of the mechanic inserted into Ones Eliminator and HUT Rush. From that date to November 28, cross platform matchmaking support will trickle into different modes: 6v6 EASHL and 3v3 Drop-In games (November 21), 6v6 Drop-In, 3v3 EASHL, Threes Eliminator, and HUT Champions (November 23), and HUT Rivals (November 28).

Cross Platform Matchmaking is coming soon to #NHL23 🎮🔀



Starting with a new patch tomorrow and rolling out across all HUT and WOC modes over the next 2 weeks 🗓



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/k1DZ2JfSYa pic.twitter.com/vLgEi0L1IU — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) November 14, 2022

The addition of cross platform matchmaking will allow for Xbox and PlayStation owners of NHL 23 on the same generation of consoles to match up with one another. This does not mean that owners will be able to squad up with players from different consoles, but the move should — per EA and the NHL team — make matchmaking easier. This also does not incorporate cross platform Hockey Ultimate Team marketplaces into the title, somewhat expected given what the development team told us earlier this year.

This will mark the second patch this month that will be rolled out for NHL 23. The last one, released last week, made a slew of AI and gameplay tweaks, as well as added the Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys into the title.