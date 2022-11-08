New NHL 23 patch adds Reverse Retro jerseys, makes major tweak to strategies and AI
A look at the latest NHL 23 patch.
NHL 23 has not exactly been a smooth release for EA Sports. The first several weeks of NHL 23 have included a myriad of HUT issues, as well as AI and gameplay bugs that have brought the franchise to arguably its lowest levels since the start of the Xbox One/PS4 generation of games. A new patch on November 8 is set to address at least some of the title’s issues.
Among the changes coming to NHL 23 is the frequency that the new in-game presentation cutscenes appear in the game. Per the NHL team, only six teams (Avalanche, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Hurricanes, and Flyers) have authentic in-game presentations that show up in a third of all games. This patch will increase the number of times each will populate, while the other 26 teams will have increased national anthem cuts. Coming later this month will be an additional patch that will add new in-game cutscenes that will be specifically for the other teams.
Additionally, this patch adds the new Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys to NHL 23. The update also addresses a glitch with how AI moved across the ice, due to a bug with strategies. This was a common grievance among NHL players and was noted in our review of NHL 23.
Here’s a look at the full patch notes:
GAMEPLAY
AI
- Improved defenseman gap control to defend against the rush through the middle of the ice
Goalies
- Fixed an issue where user goalies were under performing on Arcade and Semi Pro difficulties
- General goalie bug fixing around jittering and animation selection
Strategies
- Fixed an issue with the Selected Gameplay Strategies in game not matching what’s in the Strategy menus
PRESENTATION
- Fixed an issue with an end-of-game celebration which showed players that were sitting on the bench celebrating with goalie instead of players that were on the ice at end of game.
- Fixed issue that prevented chosen gameplay camera from showing up during gameplay
- Be A Pro – Fixed issue that could cause selection of wrong camera in some cinematics
- Fixed an infinite sync loop that could occur when a player quits gameplay in OT
- Spengler Cup – Fixed issue where trophy didn’t properly fit into hands of players
- Fixed audio issue where national anthems wouldn’t play if sim intervening into the first period
- Fixed issue with lighting in Be A Pro that could cause a flash of white light on load
- Stanley Cup Celebration – Fixed issue that could cause a player to disappear during the sequence where cup is passed from player to player
- Fixed issue during end of game celebration where goalie could be holding stick with their trapper hand instead of blocker
- Fixed audio issue where crowd doesn’t behave properly when anthem intro follows a be-a-pro scripted event
- Fixed issue that causes wipes to be held for too long which lead to missing parts of goal replay
- Fixed issue with crowd signs not showing correct dynamic data (eg. Player Names)
- Fixed game crash in Three Modes after goal is scored
- Fixed audio issue in the main menu that would cause the soundtrack to play under speech
- Long goal horn blast is now used for all teams on home team shootout wins
WORLD OF CHEL
- Added the ability for EASHL Club users to swap player positions on the Power Play and/or Penalty Kill.
- Added Strategy Tool Tips to Online VS and EASHL Clubs
- Added back Strategies Quick Swap back to EASHL 6v6 Power Play and Penalty Kill Lineup
- Fixed a crash that sometimes occurs during gameplay in EASHL Drop-in 3v3
- Fixed an issue where the main menu would sometimes fail to load up on the World Of Chel main hub
- Fixed an issue where some users were not being transitioned from the post match-up screen into EASHL games
- Fixed an issue where the prolonged syncing wipe screen would cause users to miss goal replays
- Fixed an issue where EASHL club logos were missing from the pause menu
- Fixed an issue where there was no audio SFX playing when World of Chel bags were opened
- Fixed an issue where certain player glove types were not loading in Free Skate
- Fixed an issue where the first-time user flow tips for Roles in Club Strategies didn’t have an arrow pointing to feature user can change
- Fixed an issue where the camera angle doesn’t change regardless of the setting
- Fixed a text color issue on leaderboards so recent games info was properly visible
- Fixed an issue where the dressing room chat box does not display the teammate gamertag in drop-in rollover dressing rooms
- Increased the size of the edit strategies options text box so less text needs to scroll
- Fixed an issue where multiple options where being highlighted after coming back from team strategies
- [XBOX] Fixed an issue where the Goal NIS images would show up corrupted
- [XBOX] an issue where the user is prompted with the “Insufficient Permission” message in any online mode after allowing the “You can join multiplayer games” privilege setting
- Added additional content into World of Chel for upcoming Chel challenges. Check back often to collect the latest cool new content.
HOCKEY ULTIMATE TEAM
- Added HUT content migration. Learn more here.
- Fixed an issue with TOTW Items not displaying correctly
- Fixed an issue where the player item was not being displayed after a goal being scored
- Fixed an issue with HUT Rivals Rank Icons
- Fixed issues with readability of Rivals on ice textures
- Various UI fixes
FRANCHISE MODE
- Misc crash fixes
- Misc UI fixes
- Misc BAP conversation fixes
- Added ability to substitute AHL teams within Custom Leagues
- Added a setting that allows the user to use entire pool of NHL players in a Custom Leagues fantasy draft regardless of how many teams are in the league.
- Fixed an issue where generated players showed up with college helmets in gameplay
- Fixed an issue where the Stanley Cup presentation did not play when winning the series in aggregate format in Custom Leagues.
- Fixed an issue where hiring a new Head Coach did not update the strategies tab within Edit Lines
ART
Updated the following teams center ice art
ECHL
- Kansas City Mavericks
QMJHL
- Saint John Seadogs
- Val d’Or Foreurs
WHL
- Red Deer Rebels
UNIFORMS
The following uniforms have been added or updated in NHL 23
NHL
- Carolina Hurricanes – Third
- Calgary Flames – Third
- All 32 NHL 2022-23 Reverse Retro Uniforms
AHL
- Bakersfield Condors – Home and Away
- Calgary Wranglers – Home and Away
- Colorado Eagles – Home and Away
- Tucson Roadrunners – Home and Away
- Utica Comets – Third
ECHL
- Adirondack Thunder – Home
- Atlanta Gladiators – Home, Away and Third
- Florida Everblades – Away
- Fort Wayne Komets – Home and Away
- Greenville Swamp Rabbits – Home and Away
- Idaho Steelheads – Home and Away
- Kansas City Mavericks – Away
- Rapid City Rush – Home and Away
- Savannah Ghost Pirates – Home, Away and Third
- South Carolina Stingrays – Third
- Utah Grizzlies – Home and Away
- Wichita Thunder – Home and Away
DEL
- Adler Mannheim – Home, Away and Third
- Augsburger Panther – Home, Away and Third
- Bietigheim Steelers – Home, Away and Third
- Dusseldorfer EG – Home, Away and Third
- EHC Red Bull Munchen – Home, Away and Third
- Eisbaren Berlin – Home, Away and Third
- ERC Ingolstadt – Home, Away and Third
- Fischtown Pinguins – Home, Away and Third
- Iserlohn Roosters – Home, Away and Third
- Kolner Haie – Home, Away and Third
- Nurmberg Ice Tigers – Home and Away
- Schwenninger Wild Wings – Home, Away and Third
- Straubing Tigers – Home, Away and Third
- Wolfsburg Grizzlys – Home, Away and Third
HockeyAllsvenskan
- AIK – Home and Away
- Almtuna IS – Home and Away
- BIK Karlskoga – Home and Away
- Djurgardens IF – Home and Away
- HC Vita Hasten – Home and Away
- IF Bjorkloven – Home and Away
- MODO Hockey – Home and Away
- Mora IK – Home and Away
- Ostersunds IK – Home and Away
- Sodertalje SK – Home and Away
- Tingsryds AIF – Home and Away
- Vasterviks IK – Home and Away
National League
- EHC Biel – Home and Away
- EHC Kloten – Home and Away
- EV Zug – Home and Away
- Geneve-Servette HC – Home and Away
- HC Ajoie – Home and Away
- HC Ambri-Piotta – Home and Away
- HC Davos – Home and Away
- HC Fribourg-Gotteron – Home and Away
- HC Lugano – Home and Away
- Lausanne HC – Home and Away
- Rapperswil-Jona Lakers – Home and Away
- SC Bern – Home and Away
- SCL Tigers – Home and Away
- ZSC Lions – Home and Away
QMJHL
- Blainville-Boisbriand Armada Home and Away
- Halifax Mooseheads Home and Away
- Sherbrooke Phoenix Home and Away
WHL
- Brandon Wheat Kings Home and Away
- Everett Silvertips Home and Away
- Prince George Cougars Home and Away
This patch is now available for all NHL 23 players.