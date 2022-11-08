New NHL 23 patch adds Reverse Retro jerseys, makes major tweak to strategies and AI

NHL 23 has not exactly been a smooth release for EA Sports. The first several weeks of NHL 23 have included a myriad of HUT issues, as well as AI and gameplay bugs that have brought the franchise to arguably its lowest levels since the start of the Xbox One/PS4 generation of games. A new patch on November 8 is set to address at least some of the title’s issues.

Among the changes coming to NHL 23 is the frequency that the new in-game presentation cutscenes appear in the game. Per the NHL team, only six teams (Avalanche, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Hurricanes, and Flyers) have authentic in-game presentations that show up in a third of all games. This patch will increase the number of times each will populate, while the other 26 teams will have increased national anthem cuts. Coming later this month will be an additional patch that will add new in-game cutscenes that will be specifically for the other teams.

Additionally, this patch adds the new Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys to NHL 23. The update also addresses a glitch with how AI moved across the ice, due to a bug with strategies. This was a common grievance among NHL players and was noted in our review of NHL 23.

Here’s a look at the full patch notes:

GAMEPLAY

AI

Improved defenseman gap control to defend against the rush through the middle of the ice

Goalies

Fixed an issue where user goalies were under performing on Arcade and Semi Pro difficulties

General goalie bug fixing around jittering and animation selection

Strategies

Fixed an issue with the Selected Gameplay Strategies in game not matching what’s in the Strategy menus

PRESENTATION

Fixed an issue with an end-of-game celebration which showed players that were sitting on the bench celebrating with goalie instead of players that were on the ice at end of game.

Fixed issue that prevented chosen gameplay camera from showing up during gameplay

Be A Pro – Fixed issue that could cause selection of wrong camera in some cinematics

Fixed an infinite sync loop that could occur when a player quits gameplay in OT

Spengler Cup – Fixed issue where trophy didn’t properly fit into hands of players

Fixed audio issue where national anthems wouldn’t play if sim intervening into the first period

Fixed issue with lighting in Be A Pro that could cause a flash of white light on load

Stanley Cup Celebration – Fixed issue that could cause a player to disappear during the sequence where cup is passed from player to player

Fixed issue during end of game celebration where goalie could be holding stick with their trapper hand instead of blocker

Fixed audio issue where crowd doesn’t behave properly when anthem intro follows a be-a-pro scripted event

Fixed issue that causes wipes to be held for too long which lead to missing parts of goal replay

Fixed issue with crowd signs not showing correct dynamic data (eg. Player Names)

Fixed game crash in Three Modes after goal is scored

Fixed audio issue in the main menu that would cause the soundtrack to play under speech

Long goal horn blast is now used for all teams on home team shootout wins

WORLD OF CHEL

Added the ability for EASHL Club users to swap player positions on the Power Play and/or Penalty Kill.

Added Strategy Tool Tips to Online VS and EASHL Clubs

Added back Strategies Quick Swap back to EASHL 6v6 Power Play and Penalty Kill Lineup

Fixed a crash that sometimes occurs during gameplay in EASHL Drop-in 3v3

Fixed an issue where the main menu would sometimes fail to load up on the World Of Chel main hub

Fixed an issue where some users were not being transitioned from the post match-up screen into EASHL games

Fixed an issue where the prolonged syncing wipe screen would cause users to miss goal replays

Fixed an issue where EASHL club logos were missing from the pause menu

Fixed an issue where there was no audio SFX playing when World of Chel bags were opened

Fixed an issue where certain player glove types were not loading in Free Skate

Fixed an issue where the first-time user flow tips for Roles in Club Strategies didn’t have an arrow pointing to feature user can change

Fixed an issue where the camera angle doesn’t change regardless of the setting

Fixed a text color issue on leaderboards so recent games info was properly visible

Fixed an issue where the dressing room chat box does not display the teammate gamertag in drop-in rollover dressing rooms

Increased the size of the edit strategies options text box so less text needs to scroll

Fixed an issue where multiple options where being highlighted after coming back from team strategies

[XBOX] Fixed an issue where the Goal NIS images would show up corrupted

[XBOX] an issue where the user is prompted with the “Insufficient Permission” message in any online mode after allowing the “You can join multiplayer games” privilege setting

Added additional content into World of Chel for upcoming Chel challenges. Check back often to collect the latest cool new content.

HOCKEY ULTIMATE TEAM

Added HUT content migration. Learn more here.

Fixed an issue with TOTW Items not displaying correctly

Fixed an issue where the player item was not being displayed after a goal being scored

Fixed an issue with HUT Rivals Rank Icons

Fixed issues with readability of Rivals on ice textures

Various UI fixes

FRANCHISE MODE

Misc crash fixes

Misc UI fixes

Misc BAP conversation fixes

Added ability to substitute AHL teams within Custom Leagues

Added a setting that allows the user to use entire pool of NHL players in a Custom Leagues fantasy draft regardless of how many teams are in the league.

Fixed an issue where generated players showed up with college helmets in gameplay

Fixed an issue where the Stanley Cup presentation did not play when winning the series in aggregate format in Custom Leagues.

Fixed an issue where hiring a new Head Coach did not update the strategies tab within Edit Lines

ART

Updated the following teams center ice art

ECHL

Kansas City Mavericks

QMJHL

Saint John Seadogs

Val d’Or Foreurs

WHL

Red Deer Rebels

UNIFORMS

The following uniforms have been added or updated in NHL 23

NHL

Carolina Hurricanes – Third

Calgary Flames – Third

All 32 NHL 2022-23 Reverse Retro Uniforms

AHL

Bakersfield Condors – Home and Away

Calgary Wranglers – Home and Away

Colorado Eagles – Home and Away

Tucson Roadrunners – Home and Away

Utica Comets – Third

ECHL

Adirondack Thunder – Home

Atlanta Gladiators – Home, Away and Third

Florida Everblades – Away

Fort Wayne Komets – Home and Away

Greenville Swamp Rabbits – Home and Away

Idaho Steelheads – Home and Away

Kansas City Mavericks – Away

Rapid City Rush – Home and Away

Savannah Ghost Pirates – Home, Away and Third

South Carolina Stingrays – Third

Utah Grizzlies – Home and Away

Wichita Thunder – Home and Away

DEL

Adler Mannheim – Home, Away and Third

Augsburger Panther – Home, Away and Third

Bietigheim Steelers – Home, Away and Third

Dusseldorfer EG – Home, Away and Third

EHC Red Bull Munchen – Home, Away and Third

Eisbaren Berlin – Home, Away and Third

ERC Ingolstadt – Home, Away and Third

Fischtown Pinguins – Home, Away and Third

Iserlohn Roosters – Home, Away and Third

Kolner Haie – Home, Away and Third

Nurmberg Ice Tigers – Home and Away

Schwenninger Wild Wings – Home, Away and Third

Straubing Tigers – Home, Away and Third

Wolfsburg Grizzlys – Home, Away and Third

HockeyAllsvenskan

AIK – Home and Away

Almtuna IS – Home and Away

BIK Karlskoga – Home and Away

Djurgardens IF – Home and Away

HC Vita Hasten – Home and Away

IF Bjorkloven – Home and Away

MODO Hockey – Home and Away

Mora IK – Home and Away

Ostersunds IK – Home and Away

Sodertalje SK – Home and Away

Tingsryds AIF – Home and Away

Vasterviks IK – Home and Away

National League

EHC Biel – Home and Away

EHC Kloten – Home and Away

EV Zug – Home and Away

Geneve-Servette HC – Home and Away

HC Ajoie – Home and Away

HC Ambri-Piotta – Home and Away

HC Davos – Home and Away

HC Fribourg-Gotteron – Home and Away

HC Lugano – Home and Away

Lausanne HC – Home and Away

Rapperswil-Jona Lakers – Home and Away

SC Bern – Home and Away

SCL Tigers – Home and Away

ZSC Lions – Home and Away

QMJHL

Blainville-Boisbriand Armada Home and Away

Halifax Mooseheads Home and Away

Sherbrooke Phoenix Home and Away

WHL

Brandon Wheat Kings Home and Away

Everett Silvertips Home and Away

Prince George Cougars Home and Away

This patch is now available for all NHL 23 players.