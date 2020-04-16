Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox wireless controller releasing in May, first photos

A Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox wireless controller has popped up on Amazon’s listings and is reportedly set to release ahead of the game’s launch later this year.

According to Amazon, which also posts the first photos of the product, the controller is releasing on May 4, 2020, which is four months before the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, which is expected to happen on Sep. 17.

“Live the mercenary life with the Xbox Wireless Controller – Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition, featuring a rugged design based on Johnny Silver hand and tech-enhanced insignia,” claims the description of the joypad.

“This Xbox Wireless Controller immerses you in a future where technology is the key to survival,” it adds.

The controller is coming with a black and white design and red finishes on both the buttons and under the left analogue stick.

It carries an asymmetrical design, which makes it kind of unique in the landscape of currently available Xbox wireless controllers.

At the time being, the device has not been announced yet, but considering it’s on Amazon, a reveal could be coming soon.

Xbox One controllers also work on Windows 10 PC and tablets, Android and iOS smart devices, and are compatible with Xbox Series X.

The next-gen console is also getting support from Cyberpunk 2077, which will be upgraded for free with better graphics at the release of the console.