Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition PC owners permanently lose access to online features

Today many old-school fans of the Dark Souls series have received some grave news. A few hours ago, FromSoftware tweeted on the official Dark Souls page that online services have finally come back to Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin, DirectX 11 version, after a 10-month hiatus. They continued by promising that they will also fix “at a later date” the DirectX 9 version as well and that they “will not be able to support online services for the PC version of Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition that was released in 2012.”

Most of the series’ fans have expected this news for a while, however, they were surprised by the statement that the Dark Souls team tweeted out afterward, announcing that the Dark Souls Remastered version of the game is getting a fix for its online servers. This news comes as a punch in the gut for some of the Souls series fans on Twitter, as the PC owners of the original Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition now have to get the Remastered version if they want to enjoy the game’s full features.

On the other hand, some players understand the situation and that the game is too old to be fixed. Many of the fans are just happy that the servers are finally coming back for their favorite FromSoftware games, after the huge problems they had right before the release of Elden Ring with hackers and exploits. Luckily, Dark Souls 3 servers were fixed back in August, and now the news that Dark Souls 2 is almost fully functioning again is a sign that all the Dark Souls games will get their online features soon.

FromSoftware did soften the blow of the death of Dark Souls’ original PC version with a nice statement, thanking Dark Souls fans for their continued support: