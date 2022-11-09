Dark Souls: Remastered PC multiplayer is back online, and it only took 11 months

The Dark Souls series is known for its dense lore, and Dark Souls: Remastered’s PC version has been through a saga of its own. Everyone knows that patience is a big part of playing these games, but online features were absent for 11 entire months. Now, they’ve finally been restored.

The official Dark Souls account made the long-awaited announcement on Twitter, accompanied by a regal piece of Anor Londo environment art. “Online features for the PC version of Dark Souls: Remastered have been reactivated,” the tweet reads. “Thank you once again for your patience, understanding, and support.” If you check the game’s Steam page, you’ll still see the notice about missing online features, but that warning should be removed in the near future — the online feature restoration was also announced in the community tab there.

It’s been a long wait for Dark Souls: Remastered players on PC. The game’s PvP servers were initially taken down in January of this year, though it was intended to be a temporary disabling at the time. Security concerns were the reason: certain Dark Souls players have been able to do some really malicious stuff upon invading other games. The downtime was expected up to the launch of Elden Ring, but clearly, it lasted a lot longer than that. Dark Souls 3 came back online first, in August. Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin followed in October, and at the same time we learned that Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition would lose online access permanently. Fortunately, Dark Souls: Remastered is back now, so the loop is closed on the full trilogy.

A whole lot has happened during this multi-month odyssey. 1C Entertainment, the developer behind Dark Souls: Remastered, was acquired by Tencent in February. That’s also when Elden Ring launched, of course. It went on to sell a massive 12 million copies in just one month.