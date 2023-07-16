DarkZero Wins Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs 2023

The finals of the Apex Legends Global Series Split 2 Playoffs 2023 have been an incredibly intense event that’s been fiercely fought all day. Now though, after seven incredible matches, DarkZero have been crowned as champions of the event.

DarkZero is the official champion of the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs. The team rose above nineteen others over seven grueling matches where it really could have been anyone’s game. TSM and Oxygen Esports gave the team a good run for their money, but eventually, they arose victorious.

DarkZero Reign as Champions Over the ALGS Split 2 Playoffs 2023

The ALGS Split 2 Playoffs have been the most exciting event in the Apex Legends eSports calendar. 40 teams from around the world came together over three days to compete for a place in the finals. Those finals took place today with just 20 of those teams, and now DarkZero has been crowned as the best of them all.

To win the finals, DarkZero first had to earn 50 points in several early matches. Things didn’t look good for them as TSM dominated the first three, but they quickly caught them up. The seventh match was the most frenetic of the entire tournament, making the victory all the more emotional for fans.

From here, DarkZero and nineteen other teams will be on their way to the ALGS Championship 2023. There, the team will compete with the other top players from every corner of the globe in the deciding event from which the best players will emerge this year.

The prize pool from that event will be $2 million, the biggest the ALGS has ever had. This will undoubtedly make the event even more exciting for the thousands of fans that will attend. ALGS is somewhat unique among eSports because Apex Legends and the match point system lend themselves to unpredictability.

Any team could win each match, and we’ve experienced the highs from a team reaching match point as well as their elimination among the crowd. Every attendee wants to see the event last longer, and while they all have a favorite team, it’s more about extending the exciting event for the community.