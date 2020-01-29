Days Gone update halves game’s file size

Patch 1.61 is offering Days Gone players a strong reduction in file size, as revealed by developer Bend Studio.

The latest update for the post apocalyptic action adventure PlayStation 4 exclusive is “a larger patch”, weighing in at around 30GB, but will be “a one-time download” to reduce, among other fixes, the overall size of the game’s file.

Digital players “will have the option to redownload the full Days Gone client which frees up some hard-drive space,” on to of “optimization improvements to all of our players.”

As a result of the redownload, you will notice the game’s file size has been reduced from around 60GB to little over 38GB, almost half the original size. Players are suggested to redownload the game in order to save some space on their PS4’s hard drives.

This is the full changelog for Patch 1.61:

The mission “Better to Light One Candle” bounty should able be obtained properly

General optimization towards certain missions

Scoring will properly apply when utilizing oxygen tanks in the “Reloaded” Challenge

The mission “The Anarchist Spy” will properly reset traps if you fail the mission

The mission “Out of Nowhere” helicopter’s light are been fixed

General optimization prior to playing before the game fully downloads

General improvements to optimization and stability

Considering how long is the Days Gone campaign, you might be willing to have the game installed on your console for more than a few weeks, so these changes to its overall size are welcome.

Released in 2019, the PS4 exclusive has received a strong post launch support by developer Bend Studio, which included a Survival Mode only two months after the day one.