Death Stranding 2 rumor arise thanks to Hideo Kojima teasers

Hideo Kojima has shared what could be a teaser for Death Stranding 2, a follow up to the PS4 exclusive coming to the PC next month.

Kojima is known for including hints and easter eggs in his social posts, and this time around he might have done exactly that.

He has been recently linked to a Silent Hills revival under Sony, as he wanted to work on a horror game of his own, but that track has seemingly vained.

The Japanese game designer and director has shared a couple tweets that have prompted the fans to believe that there could be a Death Stranding 2 in the works.

The first tweet has a photo of Kojima’s desk with a BB well displayed at the center left of it.

While this could be seen just as a celebration of the incoming PC release, what’s weird is that the photo is part of the description of Kojima’s work from home process. That process also involves art director Yoji Shinkawa.

As such, fans have been wondering why would he still be working on designing things for a game that has already been created and is only been ported over a new platform.

Here's my way of designing new title w/Yoji. 1st we discuss the setting for each character, the background, the world, the color, the characteristics, the roles, the images, ideas and keyword going back&forth via E-mail. WFH & 20 mins direct discussion. Mostly texting via iPhone. pic.twitter.com/XCYpFwsQ6U — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 26, 2020

The second photo is more subtle but possibly even more revealing. It is in fact including a spaceship with the name “Bridges” on top of it.

While it could be anything, like a terrestrial vehicle showcased as a spaceship, this is not part of the original Death Stranding.

Fans have seen in this vehicle the confirm for new content coming to the existing game – or franchise. Should it be a spaceship, it could seem to be hinting at the exploration of space in a Death Stranding 2, like hinted by the Kojima Productions introduction movie.

Working on the concept with listening to “OASIS” by Kitaro I recently bought. I(I used to have the vinyl) Love the illustration by Shusei Nagaoka. pic.twitter.com/hRLyZmnhe5 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 27, 2020

The future of the intellectual property is yet to be discovered, as rumors have pointed out that Sony and Kojima had some disagreements over the way it had been handled, its final outcome and commercial performance.