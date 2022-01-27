Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PC set for March release, with upgrade plan for standard edition owners

Despite being exclusive to PlayStation since last September, publisher 505 Games has announced Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will now land on PC in just a few short months. As its standard edition is already on the platform, it is also said current owners will have the benefit of upgrading to this DLC-packed version at a discount.

Those on Steam and Epic Game Store will officially be able to experience the wealth of additional content Death Stranding: Director’s Cut delivers on March 30. Like on PS5, this edition adds more story-based missions, cosmetics, and combat items. On the graphical end, this PC offspring will bring ultra wide monitor support, higher frame rates, and a photo mode feature.

On top of that, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut will be one of the first titles to support Intel’s latest XeSS upscaling technology, allowing certain rigs to produce supersampled images with less memory.

Furthermore, Steam and Epic Game Store users who have the base game installed will have the right to upgrade to the Director’s Cut for $9.99, with its full price price set at $39.99. No matter, if you’re still debating on whether to try out the standard edition, Steam now has the game on sale for 70 percent off until February 3.