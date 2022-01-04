Leak claims Intel XeSS debuts with Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PC

Over a year after its initial PC port, it seems that Kojima Productions’ former PlayStation exclusive title is getting another refresh with a port of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. As it turns out, this enhanced iteration also seems to be the testbed for the yet to be released Intel XeSS technology.

According to a leaked press release as reported on by VideoCardz, Intel’s AI upscaling technology is fast approaching. The press release makes special note of a partnership between the hardware manufacturer and Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, suggesting special optimizations were made to show off the technology’s potential. If the leak turns out to be true, this statement confirms the previously PlayStation 5-exclusive Director’s Cut will no longer be tied to a console.

Based on the phrasing, Death Stranding appears to be one of the earliest titles to support Intel’s fledgling AI technology. The press release also namedrops several other studios that are planning to support XeSS. This list includes noteworthy companies like Ubisoft, Techland, PUBG Studios, 505 Games, and Codemasters.

For those that aren’t aware, Intel XeSS is Intel’s foray into AI upscaling, using a mix of spatial and temporal data fed through an AI network to provide a super sampled image. Unlike Nvidia’s DLSS, however, Intel XeSS is platform agnostic. While Intel XeSS is one of the headlining features of Intel’s upcoming line of graphics cards, it will also work on AMD and Nvidia GPUs.