Death Trash was almost delayed because of the main questline

Death Trash launches today for PC on Steam as an early access game. However, one of the game’s developers has revealed that the launch was almost delayed. After weighing up how much of the game was ready to go, though, unlike many developers this year, they stuck to their guns.

Stephan Hövelbrinks posted on Twitter today that the main questline in Death Trash ends rather unceremoniously at some point in this early access version. Leading up to the game’s launch, it has been made very clear that only about one third of the story will be in the game at launch, with the rest being added over the course of the game’s development in early access.

Due to this abrupt ending, Hövelbrinks thought about delaying Death Trash since it’s the one thing in the entire early access version that he considers to be embarrassing. However, today’s launch is going ahead because everything else came together, such as the plethora of interlinking RPG systems throughout the game.

The words “it’s just an Early Access after all” are a refreshing reminder that this game isn’t the final product. Those who pick it up and play it now will impact development and get to see the game evolve into its final form. However, in the latest update on the game, both developers outline that anyone who only wants to play a finished experience should pass on this game until it’s out of early access.