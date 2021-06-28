The demo for Death Trash is now permanently available on Steam

Developer Crafting Legends has announced that the Steam demo for Death Trash will now be permanently available. So even after the game launches in Early Access on August 5, you’ll still be able to pick the demo up and get a taste of the gameplay within for a couple of hours for free.

The demo for Death Trash provides a small slice of the final game for players to explore at no cost. There are four major locations, one packed with NPCs to chat to and take quests from, another packed to the gills with mutants to murder, and, of course, the almighty Fleshkraken living in solitude in his temple.

If you play the demo before August 5, your progress won’t carry across to the Early Access version of the game. You’ll have to start a new save file in the game after you purchase it. However, if you play the demo after August 5, your save file can carry across to the Early Access version of the game. In this way, you can try the game for free and then use the progress you’ve already made to get a head start in the main release, should you like what you see.

Happy to announce that the Demo on Steam is permanent now.



Progress from current save games will not carry over (to prevent bugs), but after Early Access release you can start in the demo and then continue in the Early Access version.https://t.co/v4LgmIz08i pic.twitter.com/2N2x5YChOd — Death Trash (@DeathTrash) June 28, 2021

The Early Access version of Death Trash will contain one-third of the final game and continue to be developed over time with the help of player feedback. Eventually, the game is also set to launch on Xbox, PlayStation, and even Nintendo Switch. However, that won’t be until this initial period of Early Access is over.