Former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder joins eSports Boxing Club roster

Over the past few months, Steel City Interactive’s simulation boxing title, eSports Boxing Club, has received some major additions to its roster. The British-based developer has already added several big-name active fighters, including Canelo Alvarez and Tyson Fury to the game, and today, another star of the boxing world will join those names.

eSports Boxing Club officially confirmed that former WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder has been added to the game’s roster. The 35-year old has been one of the best in his class since his professional boxing career began, as Wilder has posted a career record of 42-1-1. The announcement was made via the game’s official YouTube and Twitter accounts.

Thrilled to announce the next boxing superstar joining the #ESBCGame roster is…💣 pic.twitter.com/p6RpweQSMM — eSportsBoxingClub (@ESBCGame) October 2, 2021

The addition of the “Bomb Squad” leader couldn’t have come at a better time, either. Wilder is scheduled to face linear heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for the third time in their historic feud next weekend in Las Vegas. Steel City Interactive can now boast that it has the rights to the two titans that will square off in Round 3 of this classic trilogy.

As of this writing, Steel City Interactive has still not confirmed a release for eSports Boxing Club, which has been in development for well over a year. When eSports Boxing Club does officially launch, the game is slated to launch on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.