Dirt 5 taking next-gen consoles off-road, expands non-linear Career mode

The next entry in the Dirt off-road racing series will be taking the leap to next-gen, with the announcement of Dirt 5 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Dirt 5 will also be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Developer Codemasters says it’s expanding the series’ narrative Career mode for Dirt 5, adding more car customization options in the livery editor. Players will also have more freedom to choose their events in Dirt 5’s Career mode, thanks to its new non-linear progression. Vehicles on offer will include buggies, trucks, rock bouncers, and rally cars.

Throughout Dirt 5’s Career mode, drivers will be able to take their new wheels for a spin in locations ranging from big cities like New York City and Rio de Janeiro to more out-of-the-way destinations in remote parts of China and Greece.

To guide drivers along as they build their racing career, prolific voice actors Nolan North and Troy Baker will both be among the cast of Dirt 5. They’ll serve as mentors for drivers in Career mode and also host an in-game podcast that features big names in both gaming and racing among its guests.

Related: Codemasters pay tribute to Colin McRae in new DiRT Rally 2.0 DLC

Along with Career mode, Dirt 5 will also feature a number of multiplayer modes, including split-screen racing for up to four racers. Codemasters hasn’t yet revealed the full list of game modes but says that a new mode “focused on creativity” will be on the list, allowing for social play in both local and online multiplayer.

Even with all the new content coming to Dirt 5, it sounds like the developers are aiming to keep it true to its roots. According to Dirt 5 development director Robert Karp, “This game is our homage: a bigger, amplified DIRT off-road experience in a setting that is alive, challenging and fun.”

Dirt 5 is scheduled for release in October 2020 on current and next-gen consoles as well as PC. A Google Stadia version is also in the works, with an expected launch in early 2021.