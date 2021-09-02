Dirt 5 Wild Spirits Content Pack adds Ford Bronco 2021 Wildtrak and more

Codemasters’ off-road racer Dirt 5 is expanding once again with the Wild Spirits Content Pack, which adds two new vehicles to the game’s evolving roster of all-terrain rides. The tenacious Ford Bronco 2021 Wildtrak and the colossal Prodrive Hunter provide players with a fresh set of wheels to experience the new tracks added in the latest pack.

Alongside the vehicles comes another Career chapter with 25 new events, stylish liveries, five Achievements/Trophies, and two new sponsors for players to rep—Alpinestars and VP Racing Fuels. Players who own the Amplified Edition or Year One Upgrade can download the Wild Spirits Content Pack now. Others can purchase the pack as a standalone DLC for $7.99.

Free content has also been added as a part of Update 6.00 for players who don’t wish to purchase the Wild Spirits DLC. The Moroccan-themed Ojana and Tinghir tracks and their reverse variants are now available for players to tackle. With new Fog and Sandstorm weather dynamics added to keep the gameplay fresh, Dirt 5 fans have plenty to do until the next piece of content teased at the end of the trailer drops for Halloween.

The Wild Spirits Content Pack and the free Update 6.00 are available now on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.