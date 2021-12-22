New leak potentially reveals Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic for January 2022 PS Plus lineup

A French website called Dealabs has leaked the lineup for January 2022’s PS Plus free games lineup. The website has a track record of correctly leaking the PS Plus free games lineup, leading many to believe that the titles it’s predicting will be available to all PS Plus subscribers next month.

The three games Dealabs expects to see in January 2022 are Persona 5 Strikers, Dirt 5, and Deep Rock Galactic. While it will only be the PS4 version of Persona 5 Strikers on offer, both Dirt 5 and Deep Rock Galactic will be available in their PS4 and PS5 forms.

These games will be available from the first Tuesday in January, January 4, 2022, and offer an exciting start to the year compared to some of the PS Plus games that have been available throughout 2021. Persona 5 Strikers was an exceptionally well reviewed game at launch, and Persona franchise fans adored it.

Deep Rock Galactic is also available through Xbox Game Pass. It received its first ever season last month, which has proven to keep fans and newcomers engaged over time. With a second free version of the game on offer, the player base will likely swell again with all the PS Plus subscribers jumping in, experiencing a boom early next year.