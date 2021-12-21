Disney’s mobile JRPG Twisted-Wonderland launches in North America January 2022

Hogwarts, eat your heart out. Aniplex of America has announced that Disney’s free-to-play mobile JRPG Twisted-Wonderland is launching in the U.S. and Canada for iOS and Android devices on January 20, 2022.

Disney: Twisted-Wonderland features an original story and characters inspired by the greatest Disney villains — like Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Jafar from Aladdin, Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland, Ursula from The Little Mermaid, and Scar from The Lion King, to name a few — all designed by Yana Toboso, the creator of the well-renowned manga and anime series Black Butler. The game was originally released in Japan on March 18, 2020, just as the world plunged into pandemic darkness.

In the game, the player character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror and finds themselves at Night Raven College, a prestigious magic training school. With nowhere else to go, they are taken in by the school’s headmaster and get acquainted with the eclectic cast of characters designed after the most notorious Disney villains while searching for a way back home. Check out the introductory trailer for the game below.

The game’s opening theme song, “Piece of my world,” is performed by a band aptly named Night Raven, and it contains star-studded voice talent from various anime, including Natsuki Hanae (Demon Slayer) and Koki Uchiyama (Fate/Zero). By bringing Disney: Twisted-Wonderland over to the West, Disney and Aniplex hope to bring a unique gameplay experience to gamers, anime and Disney fans, especially those who are well-acquainted with the Kingdom Hearts series.

“As we welcome players in the U.S. and Canada to the world of Twisted-Wonderland with the launch of the mobile game’s English version, we are truly humbled to be given stewardship of this new adventure, joining the beloved and imaginative stories Disney has cultivated for so long,” Yusuke Toyama, producer of Aniplex, Inc., said. “We are thrilled to expand our audience to new and returning Disney fans

while crafting a wholly original story, inspired by some of the most iconic Disney villains.”

Back in October, Deadline reported that Disney is adapting Twisted-Wonderland into an anime series to be released on Disney+ sometime next year. While it may be exclusive to subscribers in Asia, the game’s English localization may increase the odds of the anime being shown to Western subscribers as well.

Pre-registration for Disney: Twisted-Wonderland is available now on both iOS and Android. Rewards are available up to 30,000 users.