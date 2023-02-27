DLC may be coming to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, per an official website update

One of the most anticipated games of the year might provide even more after its launch. After fans saw more of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom during the latest Nintendo Direct, the hype has expanded even further, with many people going out right then to pre-order the game, or even buy the first one to play if they haven’t played it already. Today, some observers have discovered there could be post-launch DLC content for the upcoming game.

Fans noticed today that the game’s official website mentions the “full version of the game required to use DLC” at the bottom of the front page. As you may know, Nintendo has not mentioned or announced anything close to downloadable content for the Breath of the Wild sequel.

There are two paid content packs for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in the game’s Expansion Pass, and maybe we will see something similar for the sequel game. Some fans are actually unsure if the wording is a holdover referring to the Champion’s Ballad DLC for Breath of the Wild, but it very well could be pointing at a planned DLC for Tears of the Kingdom. With the massive hype Tears of the Kingdom already has, it is likely the developers are working hard on some things to come after the game for its players.

It is a little shocking that there’s already talk of DLC though, when the game hasn’t launched yet, but it won’t be much longer before you can play it. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on Friday, May 12.