The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom artbook leaks, spoilers likely incoming

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom artbook has most likely been leaked online prior to the game’s release. Quite a few images have appeared across social media, and fans are finding it hard to believe that they could possibly be fake. Those looking to go into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom blind will likely want to avoid looking at these photos as they display many different things that might hint at narrative beats in the game.

The Tears of the Kingdom artbook is included in the collector’s edition of the game as an additional goodie, which makes it odd that it is already circulating on the internet. The photos in question have begun to appear on Reddit and other sites. While they are not blatant spoilers, the images do show off many things in the title through concept art. There are pages detailing some flora and fauna of Hyrule, and quite a few enemy types are spread throughout the leaks.

On top of this, there are images of unique outfits that Link will be wearing over the course of Tears of the Kingdom. New characters appear in concept photos, and even what could be a boss creature. Lastly, some renderings of locations can be seen if you look hard enough, including an area in the sky. More images are likely to show up, which could include more blatant spoilers, so now may be the time to be cautious if you hope to remain unspoiled until release.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom officially launches on May 12. This is a still a long time to avoid spoilers, but everyone knows that Zelda titles are best experienced by going in blind. Be careful out there, or you might just be shedding some spoiler-filled tears, but not due to the game’s price point.