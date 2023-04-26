DnD Announces Big Changes For Warlock, Wizard, Sorcerer, Barbarian, & Fighter Classes

Wizards of the Coast has released a new Unearthed Arcana article for Dungeons & Dragons, overhauling the Barbarian, Fighter, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard classes. This is part of playtesting material currently being refined for future publication as part of the upcoming revised D&D core rulebooks coming in 2024.

The latest Unearthed Arcana is the biggest one to date, containing 50 pages of D&D 5E content. It was already announced that this document would contain the new D&D Weapon Mastery rules, which lets the martial classes utilize new attributes when fighting with weapons to further differentiate them from each other and make combat more tactical.

D&D’s New Unearthed Arcana Overhauls The Barbarian, Fighter, Sorcerer, Warlock, and Wizard

The latest video on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel has revealed new information about the Unearthed Arcana, which is available now on D&D Beyond. This document outlines changes to five of the core classes, with the Sorcerer and Warlock receiving the most significant changes, as they now select subclasses at a later level.

The Warlock has a similar spell progression to the Paladin and Ranger, but they no longer recover spell slots during a short rest. They also get eldritch blast and hex for free, which makes sense, as all players took them anyway. Warlocks also get their Expanded Spell list spells for free. Meanwhile, the Wizard now gets more powers and spells tied to their spellbook, some of which allow them to tailor existing spells and create new ones.

The Sorcerer gets lots more exclusive spells, new class features, and more Metamagic options, as well as the ability to change them after a long rest. There is a much bigger focus on elemental damage with the Sorcerer, with powers that let them tweak their spells to make the most of their chosen focus. At the same time, the Barbarian and the Fighter get many new options through the Weapon Mastery system, along with some getting a few new class powers and some QoL improvements.

The new Unearthed Arcana is jam-packed with tweaks to D&D 5E, with popular classes being reworked in response to fan feedback. The Sorcerer has really needed some love throughout this edition, while the Warlock can finally cast their one spell without worrying about begging the party for a short rest, as is often the case now with their limited spell progression.