DnD’s Planescape Campaign Opening Pays Homage To Classic Video Game

The next Dungeons & Dragons 5E campaign will have an intro that will be familiar to fans of classic RPGs, as it will feature the same opening as Planescape: Torment, one of the most highly regarded D&D titles of the ’90s. This introduction is just one of several references to the classic game, as Morte (the comedy floating skull) will act as the title character of the upcoming Planescape monster book, Morte’s Planar Parade.

Planescape: Torment had a strange opening, as the protagonist (the Nameless One) awoke in a mortuary, with no memory of how they got there. The Nameless One quickly realizes they cannot be killed, but each death scrapes away another piece of their memory. It’s up to the player to uncover the truth of the Nameless One’s past and decide whether they should look for a way to remove his immortality.

Related: DnD Phandelver and Below: The Shattered Obelisk Review – Jump From BG3 Into A New Adventure

Turn Of Fortune’s Wheel Has The Same Intro As Planescape: Torment

Image Via Wizards of the Coast

The introduction to Planescape: Torment will be experienced by many more players worldwide. Wizards of the Coast revealed during a recent press event for Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse that the Turn of Fortune’s Wheel adventure opens with the players waking up in the mortuary. Shortly after, they encounter Morte, who is looking for a certain someone, though that person’s identity is left up to the DM.

Turn of Fortune’s Wheel is an adventure set across the multiverse, so the players may begin the adventure before the events of Planescape: Torment has happened. Once they leave the mortuary, they’ll be in the city of Sigil, so there’s a chance that they’ll encounter more characters from Planescape: Torment, depending on their canonical status.

This callback is fitting, considering that Planescape: Torment is the only introduction many players have had to the setting. The original Planescape campaign setting was last seen in the early ’90s, having been part of Advanced Dungeons & Dragons, with the new set marking its return after nearly thirty years of waiting. Unless you’re a huge fan of the older editions of D&D, chances are, the adventures of the Nameless One are your only exposure to Sigil.

Related: D&D’s Latest Playtest Adds Brawling Fighters & Tree Magic Barbarians

Planescape is easily the strangest D&D campaign setting, with the city of Sigil home to all manner of bizarre beings and factions, while the all-powerful Lady of Pain watches over them all in silence. A familiar introduction is smart, when players are being thrown into the deep end of the D&D multiverse. Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse launches on October 17, 2023.