D&D’s Planescape Campaign Fast Tracks Players to Late-Game Levels

The Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse boxset for Dungeons & Dragons comes with an adventure that will let players jump to level 17, giving many parties their only chance at experiencing high-level play. This doesn’t mean that groups will suddenly run the multiverse, as Planescape is home to incredibly powerful beings, like the Lady of Pain, who will quickly punish any challengers to her throne.

Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse is a D&D 5E boxset launching in 2023, which will come with three books: Sigil and the Outlands, Turn of Fortune’s Wheel, and Morte’s Planar Parade. Sigil and the Outlands contains all the character options and information about the setting, Turn of Fortune’s Wheel is a campaign, and Morte’s Planar Parade contains stats for monsters in the Planescape multiverse.

Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse Will Let Players Jump to Level 17 in its Campaign Book

D&D Beyond has a listing for the digital & physical versions of Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse. According to the blurb for Turn of Fortune’s Wheel, the campaign will take players from level 3-10, which is standard for many of the official D&D 5E adventures but will also include a jump to level 17. This will align the adventure with Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage, the only official campaign that takes players to a higher level.

The reason for this sudden jump isn’t explained, but the fact that it’s happening in Planescape means that it will likely result from multiverse shenanigans or possibly from time travel. Maybe the adventure will allow the players to control future versions of their character, after they have already gone on to become epic-level heroes.

The fact that players can hit level 17 so quickly means that many D&D 5E players will finally get to experience high-level play. Most D&D games never surpass level 5, and even fewer go beyond level 10. The bulk of players only get to play with the level 15-20 abilities by participating in campaigns that start at epic levels rather than starting at level 1 and earning lots of experience points.

A level 17 group will have access to things like level 9 spells and all of their subclass abilities, which will be exciting to those who have dreamed of throwing out Wish and Time Stop at their enemies. If they can keep away from the Lady of Pain or Vecna (if he tries invading Sigil again), then they might even survive to reach level 18.