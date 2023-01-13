Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 refuses to die, adds Orange Piccolo to the roster

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 originally came out in 2016, yet it is still getting updates and new characters, with Orange Piccolo set to join the roster next. There has been no official announcement on when the new character will be released, nor if it will be released with more content. That said, we did get our first look at the character courtesy of Twitter user @DbsHype, who is well-known for covering the Dragon Ball series.

Xenoverse 2 came out seven years ago, yet it lives on through these constant updates. Sure, some of them are paid DLC, but anyone who wants to keep coming back to Xenoverse has had access to tons of content over the years. Other Dragon Ball games have been released since then as well, with Dragon Ball FighterZ, Super Dragon Ball Heros: World Mission, Dragon Ball Kakarot, and Dragon Ball Breakers, but Xenoverse 2 has remained a mainstay on the scene. It’s a testament to how popular Xenoverse 2 is and what a powerhouse the Dragon Ball franchise has become over the decades.

Orange Piccolo is a new transformation for Piccolo that first appeared in the latest Dragon Ball movie, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, which was released in June of last year. This new form came to be after Piccolo asked the wish-granting dragon Shenron to unlock his hidden fighting potential.

Piccolo was first introduced in the original Dragon Ball as the offspring of his father, the demon king Piccolo. We then learn that Piccolo and the guardian of earth, Kami, were one being at a point in time. Piccolo came to be after Kami expelled the evil side within himself. In Dragon Ball Z, Piccolo joins forces with Goku and Gohan, eventually becoming Gohan’s sensei and a member of the Z warriors.

More info on Orange Piccolo will be revealed in this month’s V-Jump, a Japanese shonen manga magazine also showcasing popular video games.