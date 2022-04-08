Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is getting another Goku DLC (Ultra Instinct -Sign-) this summer

Bandai Namco has announced that Goku (Ultra Instinct -Sign-) will be coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 this summer as a part of the Awakened Warrior DLC Pack. The decision to add the Goku variant was made by the game’s community in a Conton City Vote that featured Goku (Ultra Instinct -Sign-), Dyspo, Bergamo, Vegeta (Dragon Ball GT), and Android 18 (Dragon Ball Super).

As a part of the announcement of who won the vote, we also got a little tease of the character’s move set in a trailer. The upcoming DLC will be the ninth playable Goku character which means the franchise’s main character still has the most variants to choose from in the game, Vegeta is a little behind his rival in variants in the game with six.

Goku (Ultra Instinct -Sign-) will be Dragon Bal Xenoverse 2’s 35th DLC character bringing the game’s roster of playable characters to 122 which includes the game’s player avatar character. Ultra Instinct -Sign- is the incomplete form of Goku’s full Ultra Instinct transformation which was previously added to the game, both forms made their first appearance in the final arc of Dragon Ball Super.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 was initially released on PC (Steam), PS4 and Xbox One in 2016, the 3D fighter was later ported to Nintendo Switch in 2017 and Google Stadia in 2019. The game has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide as of November 2021, according to Bandai Namco.