Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Returns To The World Of DQ4 In 2023

Psaro’s quest to destroy mankind is returning, as Nintendo has announced Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, the latest entry in the series, which will take place in the world of Dragon Quest 4: Chapters of the Chosen. This will allow players to step into the shoes of one of the Dragon Quest series’ most popular villains and possibly change their fate.

The Dragon Quest Monsters series is best described as Pokemon but with Dragon Quest creatures. You gather a party of iconic creatures, such as Slimes, and go on epic adventures in familiar worlds from the series. Unlike Pokemon, the Dragon Quest Monsters series is closer to Shin Megami Tensei when it comes to making new creatures, as you get to fuse your allies together.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

Square Enix revealed during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct that Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is coming to Nintendo Switch on December 1, 2023. The player takes on the role of Psaro the Manslayer, the villain of Dragon Quest 4, during the early years of his life. He will also face the protagonist of Dragon Quest 4 in battle.

