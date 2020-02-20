Dying Light introduces new difficulty Story Mode 5 years after original release

Five years after the original release, Dying Light is introducing a brand new difficulty mode, called Story Mode.

Story Mode is a difficulty setting designed for people who think that the game is too difficult, and want to have an easier experience with the game as they prefer to enjoy the story more than a challenging gameplay.

By selecting this option, players will be able to decrease damage dealt by zombies by 25%, increase damage they deal by 50-100%, decrease fall damage by 50%, raise the effectiveness of medkits, reduce the usage of staming while attacking, and more.

You can check the full Story Mode changes below:

Decreased damage dealt by zombies by 25%

Increased damage dealt by player by 50-100%

Decreased fall damage by 50%

Normal attacks use 25% less stamina

Charged attacks use 25% less stamina

Medkits are twice as effective

Player loses 50% less experience points upon death

Days are longer by 25%

Nights are shorter by 25%

Traders pay 20% more for player’s items

Player earns 50% less Legend experience

Airdrops remain on the map twice as long

While remarking this is a five-year old game, it’s also correct to remember that Dying Light still has 17 million players as of December 2019, so it’s a no brainer for developer Techland to keep supporting it.

In January, the Bad Blood battle royale mode was also made free for everyone owning the original game, and this is likely boosting the amount of active players.

The Polish developer has a sequel in the works, and it is slated to be released later this year as it was recently moved from its original Spring launch window.