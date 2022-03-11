EA and Origin games removed from the Humble Store, customers have one more week to redeem keys

Games are removed from digital storefronts all the time. Metal Gear Solid titles were delisted last fall, and the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShops are closing down in March 2023. Usually there’s some notice when this happens, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with EA and Origin games on the Humble Store.

Video game Twitter darling @Wario64 shared the news, claiming to have also heard about EA and Origin games disappearing from other digital storefronts. Gamepur’s own visits to those stores corroborates this. The removal may have largely gone unnoticed, had emails not gone out to existing Humble Store customers recently. According to Humble’s post, the games were removed a full week ago from the time of this writing, on March 4.

Any EA Origin keys purchased on the Humble Store will need to be redeemed by March 18th https://t.co/eS4B9oJyxx



This does not affect keys from Humble Bundle or Humble Choice. I also heard EA Origin games delisted last week on various stores (Fanatical, Gamesplanet, GMG, etc.) pic.twitter.com/TMERNWZ6vV — Wario64 (@Wario64) March 11, 2022

Similarly, those who’ve purchased EA or Origin keys only have one more week to redeem them — they’ll become invalid after March 18. Humble “cannot provide any key replacements or refunds after this date,” but it does link to its Special Refund Policy page for those who wish to inquire further. Note that this expiration does not apply to keys from a Humble Bundle or Humble Choice.

This isn’t the only removal of EA content happening right now, although the other story is one that people can rally behind. EA Sports is removing Russian teams from FIFA 2022 and other games in support of Ukraine after its invasion by Russia.