EA announces Respawn is working on three new Star Wars games

EA and Lucasfilm Games announced in a press release published on Tuesday that Respawn Entertainment, the company behind Apex Legends and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, will develop and produce three new Star Wars titles. EA confirmed one of these titles to be a follow-up to 2019’s well-received Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

EA also provided light details on the other two projects. The company stated one was a new first-person shooter headed by Peter Hirschmann, who has previously worked on multiple Star Wars titles, including The Force Unleashed, the Lego Star Wars series, and the original Battlefront games. According to the press release, this title is fairly early on in its development process. “Hirschmann and the team at Respawn have just begun work on the title,” read the company’s statement.

EA also announced a new Star Wars strategy game, which will be developed by the newly formed Bit Reactor, and produced by Respawn. Multiple developers have previously made several strategy games based on the Star Wars franchise, such as Star Wars: Empire at War and Star Wars: Rebellion.

This news seems to confirm prior reports that a sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order would be announced this year. Several other Star Wars games from different publishers are also in development, including Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Quantic Dream’s controversial Star Wars: Eclipse.