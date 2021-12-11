Edge of Eternity comes to consoles February 2022

After three years of early access, Edge of Eternity officially launched on PC earlier this year. With the last several months spent fixing some launch woes along with optimization on other platforms, the long-awaited JRPG is finally coming to consoles next year.

Edge of Eternity will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S this February 10, 2022. The Nintendo Switch version launches two weeks later on February 23. The caveat to this version is that it is only playable through cloud streaming. It will not be playable on Nintendo’s hardware natively. The console release will include all of the updates the PC version has received. This includes Japanese voiceover, which will officially be available on both PC and consoles on February 10.

Edge of Eternity is developed by Midgar Studio and published by Dear Villagers. Both companies are based in France, though the project draws heavy inspiration from Japanese role-playing games. This is very evident within the character designs. The Japanese influence runs more than skin deep, however. The studio’s reverence for JRPGs led to a collaboration with Yasunori Mitsuda, a Japanese composer best known for his work on Chrono Trigger and Xenoblade Chronicles.