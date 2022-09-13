When is the release date for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

It has been some time since Nintendo revealed that they have been working on a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and players have begun to wonder if they will ever see it anytime soon. Thankfully, the sequel now has a firm release date. Titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the game will officially launch in late spring.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launch date

While late spring of 2023 is still a ways off, at least the title now has an actual release date. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will release on May 12, 2023. It was revealed earlier this year that Tears of the Kingdom had been delayed from its initial projected release date in order to focus more on development time. Since its announcement back in 2019, the title has received several trailers but no official date until recently.

The story of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The plot of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is still pretty much under wraps. There has been vague hints in the trailers, but fans have only been left to speculate where this Breath of the Wild sequel will go. Nintendo has stated before that they have kept the title under wraps for so long because it would start to give hints of where the story will go.

The title reveal and release date trailer is extremely short, but the hieroglyphics might give an idea of what to expect. For now, players can only guess what will happen to Link and Zelda in this installment. It is known, however, that the world is the same as Breath of the Wild, and the setting has been expanded to include the skies above Hyrule. It was also inspired by the first game’s leftover development ideas.