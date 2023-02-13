The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s price tag and map have some fans holding their breath

The latest Nintendo Direct has once again drummed up hype for the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. While most gamers can’t wait to return to this version of Hyrule, others are a bit concerned over the latest trailer’s familiarity and the ongoing price increase debate. Yes, Nintendo has given fans a lot to look forward to, but there is some legitimate conversation on social media as to whether or not The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will feel more akin to a large DLC for the previous game than a true sequel.

The Zelda subreddit is engaged in a big discussion over the topic of toxic fandom within the community right now with the recent information dump. One fan also pointed out that a shot from the new trailer looks too much like Breath of the Wild’s map, making it seem like less of a new experience. While more of the same isn’t necessarily a bad thing, the worry does have some merit based on the expectations of the title and the $70 price point.

Most fans adhere to the idea that the toxicity brewing is simply a vocal minority that wants to express their concerns and not something to be truly worried about. This notion is fortified by the inclusion of the previous reveal that an entire area of the sequel will be set in the skies of Hyrule. Gamers can surely agree that sequels are allowed to take place in the same world as long as they build upon it and offer new experiences, which is exactly what taking to the air can do. Majora’s Mask and Super Mario Galaxy 2 are examples of where sequels took aspects of their previous titles and used them to great effect.

There are certainly other topics of discussion that players are more justified in having concerns for outside of what might become a reality. Recent debate has swirled around the weapon durability system from Breath of the Wild and whether or not it should return. There is also that pesky question as to whether or not Matthew Mercer is lending his amazing voice to Gannon in the trailer. Guess we’ll just have to wait until May 12 to find out.