Elden Ring Fans Split on When They Want Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

While developer FromSoftware hasn’t officially stated when Elden Ring‘s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be released, a recent update to the game’s files on Steam has ignited a fire in the community, with fans unsure of where they stand on how or when the DLC will be released.

Elden Ring was released in 2022 to critical acclaim from the press and players alike. Most agree that it’s the peak of FromSoftware’s unique game design, giving fans a huge soulslike playground to find their way through. While the DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, has been announced, nothing concrete on a release date has been confirmed. Today, fans showed their true feelings about it as a back-end update to the game’s files created a conversation.

Related: What is Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree Expansion About? Setting and Timeline Hints

Players Unsure if They Want Elden Ring’s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC or if They’re Desperate for it

Ove the course of the last 24 hours, Elden Ring fans have been discussing their feelings about the fact that a new DLC package was added to the game’s files on Steam. This was first shared by Ziostorm on Twitter and has generated hundreds of passionate replies.

A new Elden Ring DLC package has just been added to Elden Ring within the files for the first time since launch.

–

I’m not saying it’s 100% Shadow of the Erdtree but… There’s a pretty good chance it is. pic.twitter.com/1j6HCVfGQo — Ziostorm (@Ziostorm1) January 15, 2024

As expected, some fans are losing their minds at the thought of being able to play the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC soon. Some are even so confident that they’re throwing out a release date. “HERE WE GOOOO FEBRUARY 25. Mark my words”.

However, others are suspicious of the lack of marketing for the DLC, and want to give the developer the time it needs to make the DLC as great as the game it’s adding onto. “As much as I want the DLC, I’m just fine with From Soft taking its time. It’s what separates them from so many others. You know it’ll be great right at launch. So it’ll be worth the wait.”

More fans still aren’t even sure they want the DLC at all. FromSoftware DLC is notoriously hit and miss with each game’s player base, and there’s no way to tell how players will react until the DLC has launched.

While almost all fans have had a visceral response to this DLC package being added to the game’s files, it doesn’t necessarily mean a massive expansion to the game is on the way. All the packet opens the door for is some sort of DLC, which, as one astute fan asked, “but what if it’s horse armour?”

The packet could be for nothing more than DLC costumes and nothing more, though it’s better to believe From Software will be announcing Shadow of the Erdtree’s release date during this month’s ID@Xbox event.