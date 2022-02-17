Elden Ring spoilers are everywhere following leaks — time to avoid the internet for a while

As is guaranteed with the majority of big releases, Elden Ring spoilers are now everywhere online following different leaks. This means it’s time to avoid websites such as YouTube, Reddit, and Twitter until you can play the game on its February 25 release date.

Thanks to a report from Eurogamer, we know that new gameplay videos and screenshots of areas publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware didn’t want to show us before the game’s imminent launch have found their way online. One of the videos is of the game’s opening cinematic, which will appear on a YouTube search of Elden Ring almost immediately. So don’t go searching for Elden Ring videos unless you want spoilers.

Screenshots of previously unseen areas are doing the rounds on Reddit, so it’s probably best to avoid the site for now if you don’t want anything spoiled before playing the hotly-anticipated open-world RPG. Bandai Namco has been removing unauthorized videos appearing online, but some are bound to slip through the net.

Unless you don’t care about spoilers, we suggest that you mute phrases and keywords such as Elden Ring, FromSoft, FromSoftware, and From Software on Twitter, too. That should at least go some way towards stopping spoilers. For now, it’s best to avoid anything Elden Ring online unless you want to spoil it for yourself. Oh, we yearn for the days before games were leaked online before release.