Elder Scrolls Online Necrom expansion adds new arcanist class, makes all chapters and DLC free

The Elder Scrolls Online fans will soon return to Morrowind, as the new Necrom expansion was announced during the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct. The Necrom expansion will add the brand new Arcanist class to the game, the third new one since launch. Fans will also be able to catch up with this new expansion without spending much money, as nearly all of the previously released DLC will be free for a limited time.

Related: Elder Scrolls Online players are receiving mysterious letters teasing Daedric Prince Hermaeus Mora

The Necrom DLC will take players to eastern Morrowind, where they will journey to the Telvanni Peninsula and visit the city of Necrom itself. It’s here that they will be caught up in the plans of Hermaeus Mora, a mighty Daedric Prince, who previously appeared in the Dragonborn DLC for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Necrom is billed as the first part of the Shadow Over Morrowind saga, where cosmic horror creatures will enter the world.

One of the biggest additions to The Elder Scrolls Online in Necrom is the Arcanist class, which uses powerful magic from forbidden sources and has new abilities never seen in the game before. The Arcanist class differs from existing spellcasters, as it can specialize in different forms of magic, having access to destructive, restorative, or defensive spells, giving them a wide range of powers to call upon.

The people who want to experience the epic story of The Elder Scrolls Online ahead of the launch of the Necrom can do so without needing to buy the expansions. Starting today, players who own the base game will be able to play over 20 DLC expansions for a limited time, excluding The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle.

The Elder Scrolls Online is entering a dark new era, as Lovecraftian beasts and undead monsters pose a huge threat to the world. A shadow is growing over the land of Tamriel, and it needs heroes to defend it. The players who want to take up the call can experience Necrom this year, as it launches on PC on June 5 and Xbox on June 20.