Electronic Arts denies reports that EA Sports College Football has a release date

Earlier today, reports were once again swirling that EA Sports is planning to release its new NCAA college football franchise, simply entitled EA Sports College Football, in 2023. This news wasn’t exactly breaking, but a recent profile on 24/7 Sports seemed to indicate that the date was, in fact, confirmed by EA. However, that’s not the case.

At the Sports Business Journal Intercollegiate Athletics Forum in Las Vegas, a 24/7 sportswriter was reportedly told by EA that it hopes to have the new video game out in Summer 2023. This would align with a previous report about EA Sports College Football from a couple of months ago.

However, EA Sports has gone on to deny that this is set in stone. In a brief statement sent out via Twitter, EA Sports states that this is not the case. The publisher and developer wrote that it has “not announced a specific release timeframe” for the upcoming game. EA added that it will confirm launch timing at a later date.

We have not announced a specific release timeframe for the upcoming EA SPORTS College Football title. We’ll confirm launch timing at a later date. — EA SPORTS (@EASPORTS) December 9, 2021

So, the waiting game for official news will continue, at least for now. It does seem highly plausible that we will have to wait until 2023 for it to launch. Given the complexities of developing a fresh football game for current-gen consoles, as well as navigating the current legal landscape, would make an earlier release quite the undertaking from EA Sports. However, an official launch date still eludes sports fans as of now.