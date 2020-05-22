Epic Games Store leaks the next two free titles after Civilization VI

A leak on Epic Games Store originally posted on Reddit has reportedly revealed the free titles coming over the next two weeks.

The leak is from a week ago but has now gained more traction as the first of the free games it mentioned has actually been confirmed yesterday.

The post claimed Civilization VI would be coming after GTA V, and that is exactly what is happening right now, so it would seem that the next two games could have already been confirmed.

Grand Theft Auto V was welcomed so warmly that the Epic Games Store had its first ever prolonged downtime, with error 500 showing up for almost a full day.

The leak detailed how Civilization VI would release on May 21 after GTA V, and then Borderlands The Handsome Collection would drop on May 28 and Ark Survival Evolved on June 4.

Borderlands The Handsome Collection has recently been featured on PlayStation Plus, and it includes Borderlands 2 and The Pre-Sequel in a single package.

A previous leak had revealed that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was releasing on Epic Games Store but it is not being delivered for free anytime soon, it seems.

As for the next releases, despite generating a big controversy with its modus operandi, the store from the creators of Fortnite will keep attracting exclusive games throughout 2020.