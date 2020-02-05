Everything you need to know about Daemon X Machina for PC

Former Nintendo Switch exclusive Daemon X Machina is set to receive a surprising PC version on February 13, 2020, when it releases on Steam courtesy of publisher XSEED.

In the game, players are an Outers, “a new breed of human being that appeared in the aftermath of the Moonfall calamity.”

Those are “a mercenary” force “for the Orbital organization,” fighting” on the front line of a desperate war for humanity’s survival against the Immortals — corrupted AIs that have rebelled against their human creators.”

The title is reminding mecha games’ fans of Hideo Kojima’s Zone of the Enders, and this is why the excitement was all over the Internet when the PC version of Daemon X Machina was announced out of nowhere earlier this week.

Graphical Settings – More power, more features

With the PC version coming on top of the Nintendo Switch build, which we have reviewed upon launch, players can expect some things to change from a technical point of view following the higher specced platform.

The PC version of the game is going to support higher frame rates, which are set up to 200 frames per second and including 30, 60, 120, and 144 as well on less powerful machines. It’s weighing in at only around 13GB.

For what matters resolution, gamers purchasing the newest release can expect to have the title showing up with up to 4K. It’s been confirmed that players not having 16:9 monitors will be shown black corners.

The game will be highly customizable when it comes to settings, with high-resolution textures available from the start-up, multiple anti-aliasing options, and more. It’ll also support mouse and keyboard, in case you don’t want to stick to controllers.

PC vs Switch Port Differences – What’s in, and what’s not

The bad news is that PC players won’t get the chance to access DLC provided with collaborations between developer Marvelous and partners.

While it might not look that important, collaborations have brought to the additional game content from Eureka, Geass, and even The Witcher in the recent past, but that will be limited to Nintendo Switch at least for the PC launch day.

Co-op and competitive multiplayer, which had instead been added through a post-release patch on Switch, are going to be available right away for PC users.

Those will include boss fights and Exploration Missions on the cooperative side, and 1v1 or 2v2 Versus Modes.

Daemon X Machina PC system requirements

Additional technical features will depend, of course, on the power of your PC, but we have system requirements for you to have a better understanding of how you can run Daemon X Machina on your rig.

Coming from Nintendo Switch, as you’d expect, the game is not particularly demanding. It allows you to play even if you don’t have the latest technology, provided that you have a 64-bit processor and operating system.

Minimum requirements:

OS: Windows 8.1/10

Processor: Intel i5-3470 / AMD FX-8300

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 / Radeon HD7870

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 13 GB available space

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 8.1/10

Processor: Intel i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX580

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 13 GB available space

Daemon X Machina releases on Steam February 13, 2020.