Evil Dead: The Game delayed to a groovy new release date — Friday the 13th

Evil Dead: The Game has had a bumpy schedule. The release date has been up in the air a few times now, and another delay was just announced. Fortunately, developer Saber Interactive is being pretty clear this time — a new release date was named alongside the delay.

As announced on its Twitter feed, Evil Dead: The Game will now release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on May 13. If you check the calendar, you’ll see that makes its launch day Friday the 13th. While that is a different horror franchise, there’s a kindred spirit in referencing another movie in the same genre. Plus, at least one director has claimed that Jason is a Deadite, linking the Evil Dead and Friday the 13th movies together.

Hey Evil Dead fans!



When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell. In order to deliver the best possible experience, Evil Dead: The Game is now coming on May 13, 2022. pic.twitter.com/BfuaOdcFVT — EvilDeadTheGame (@EvilDeadTheGame) January 28, 2022

In the same tweet thread, the reason for this new delay is given. “[It] gives our team the time they need to get things just right,” the thread says. “We thank you for your patience and understanding.” Evil Dead: The Game was previously delayed from 2021 to a broad February 2022 release window, but giving any game some needed polish is a good reason to hold off. February won’t be devoid of Evil Dead content anyway — a new trailer for the game will debut next month.