Apex Legends Esports, the organization behind the Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) has confirmed that the Finals Day of the ALGS Championship 2023 was completely sold out. Every seat at the Resorts World Arena, where the event has been held all week, was filled with fans, friends, and family, all brought together by a love for the competitive Apex Legends format.

While the final numbers aren’t in at the time of writing, Apex Legends Esports has informed Gamepur that ALGS Champs 2023 Finals Day sold only 500 fewer seats than ALGS Champs 2022, making it one of the biggest Apex Legends eSports events in history.

ALGS Champs 2023 Finals Day Was Completely Sold Out With Over 3,000 Attendees

The ALGS Championship 2023 has been running all week in Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena. Fans worldwide have gathered together to celebrate the game they love, and those who play it better than anyone else. While there’s been a crowd at the event each day, Finals Day saw the largest swathes of people we’ve seen all week, and they were at the doors hours before the event even started.

Every match from the day has been exciting, with Optic Gaming initially looking as though they’d take the tournament in three matches. After match 6, though, no one could be sure who would win. The epic finale came in match 8 when TSM had to battle it out with SAF Esports to emerge the crowned champions. It’s that level of exciting gameplay that every sine attendee came to see.

We were curious exactly how big this event had been in the grand scheme of things, so we reached out to organizers Apex Legends Esports. It confirmed that this has been one of the biggest Apex Legends events to date and one they’re elated about.

Jasmine Chiang, global senior brand marketing manager of Apex Legends Esports, told Gamepur in an exclusive interview that, “We’ve officially sold out our ALGS Year 3 Championship at Resorts World Arena. It’s the perfect ending to one of our most successful years to-date. It’s incredibly rewarding to see the Apex Legends community come together to celebrate the biggest competition of the year. Thank you to our fans here in Birmingham and around the world for their continued support. We can’t wait for Year 4.”

We’ve had it confirmed by the team on site at the event that more than 3,000 people attended today and that ALGS Champs 2023 seems to be second only to Champs 2022, which took place in Raleigh, US. Alongside the final slideshow of the event, Jasmine’s quote confirms that Apex Legends Esports is already planning what ALGS Year 4 looks like.